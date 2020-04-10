SALES TAX REPORT

Sales tax revenue collected by Houston merchants is down for the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period a year ago, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue. 

Revenue collected from the City of Houston’s one-cent sales tax dropped about 9.2 percent in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period in 2019, reports the Misssouri Department of Revenue.

The total was $178,697, which is down $18,140 from the first quarter of 2019.

Merchants also collect quarter-cent sales taxes for transportation needs and utility infrastructure. Each contributed about $42,608 for the quarter. That’s down about 4.6 percent on each for the quarter.

A new one-cent sales tax earmarked for fire, police and parks totaled $168,197 for the quarter.

Sales tax money collected on some out-of-state transactions totaled $14,802 for the quarter.

