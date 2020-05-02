ARREST

A Salem woman was charged at 12:51 a.m. Saturday, May 2, on three charges in Texas County.

A Salem woman was arrested early Saturday in Texas County on drug charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Stephanie M. Hawkins, 35,  was cited and released on charges of possession of marijuana, 10 grams or less; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked. 

