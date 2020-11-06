A one mile fun run/walk is Saturday, Nov. 21, in Houston to support the local Texas County Food Pantry.
It serves more than 500 families monthly in the area. Laura Crowley, director of the pantry, said that because of COVID-19 there had been a shortage of funds they normally have from their thrift store. It was closed from the public in the spring.
The Turkey Trot Fun Run will provide can goods and money for the pantry.
All attendees can register Saturday morning at the front doors of the pantry on East Highway 17. Registration is either a minimum of eight can goods, or minimum of $10 in change or $10 cash. There are prize turkeys for the individual entry with heaviest donation of cans, heaviest bag of coins and largest cash donation. The donations will be weighed at registration which begins at 8 a.m.
The fun run/walk will be on Thomasville Drive behind the pantry, south to Progressive Ozark Bank and back. At the 1/2 mile mark there will be small gift bags for attendees and then donuts and coffee at finish. Local merchants along that path have been generous to participants. Parking will be available at the First Christian Church.
“Right here before Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to think of giving to others and what a fun activity to do with your kids, friends and neighbors,” said Brenda Senter, one of the volunteer coordinators.
