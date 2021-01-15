Plans are underway to host the Don Tottingham Memorial Walk/Run at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. This event will once again recognize the late Houston mayor, Don Tottingham, and his commitment to the community for the Village Trail, a walking venue that circles the town.
The 5K event will start at the Texas County Justice Center. Community Betterment Y.O.U.T.H. is raising funds for its upcoming events like the community easter egg hunt and scholarships for a graduating seniors beginning this school year.
Members will contact local businesses for sponsorships and prize gift cards for the 5K. Other volunteers are Ann Tottingham, Justin Brown, Jodie Avery and Brenda Senter.
The registrations will be available online and at city hall after Jan. 15. The cost for the race is $20 through Feb. 6, $25 through Feb. 18 and $30 on race day. Each participant will receive a T-shirt. There will be a $100 cash gift for the fastest female and male in the 5K, and gift cards for winners in different age categories.
Persons with questions or wanting to be a sponsor can contact Senter at 918-527-6282.
