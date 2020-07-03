Here’s a roundup of Fourth of July celebrations in the county:
Cabool: A block party starts at 5 p.m. July 4. Free hot dog meals begin at 6:30 p.m. A patriotic parade for kids starts at 7:15 p.m. They are encouraged to dress up and walk or ride in the Main Street event. The evening ends with fireworks.
Willow Springs: The annual parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday. Line up begins at 9 a.m. at Booster Field. Organizers welcome church vehicles, classic cars and trucks, horse and buggies, golf carts, civil/social clubs, school organizations, acrobats and all kinds of performers. They are especially seeking historic characters as the country celebrates its 244th birthday and 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment that gave women voting rights.
Licking held its celebration on Thursday, July 2.
