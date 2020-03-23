CRIME WATCH

A Rolla man is charged with an incident that occurred in November 2019.

A Rolla man faces a felony burglary charge after a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation of an incident Nov. 22, 2019, near Licking.

James W. Eyberg, 27, of 109 E. Fourth St. at Rolla, is charged with first-degree burglary, fourth-degree domestic assault and stealing.

With Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputies busy with other calls, a trooper responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a woman’s Highway AF residence at Licking. Before arrival, the officer was advised that Eyberg had broken a window on a door to gain entry, shoved the woman aside and began taking items.

After making contact with the woman, the officer was told that Eyberg had never lived at that location. A list of swiped goods she provided included a TV, a stereo, a weed eater, a lawn mower and other items.

As of Monday afternoon, Eyeberg was not yet in custody. His bond is set at $150,000.

