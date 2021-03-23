Roger Lee Wheeler was welcomed into this world at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo., on April 12, 1973, by parents Lynn and Dona (Nelson) Wheeler. He passed away March 12, 2021, on Double M Becker Ranch in Westfall, Oregon, at the age of 47 years and 11 months.
Roger grew up in Bucyrus, Mo., on the family dairy farm. He attended kindergarten through eighth grade at Success Elementary where he loved playing basketball during his fifth through eighth grade years. Roger then went on to Houston High School in Houston, Mo., through 1991. He continued his education for a short time attending dairy school at Utah State University of Agriculture in Logan, Utah, in 1992. Throughout his adult life, Roger worked on various dairy farms and ranches in the western states of Idaho, Utah and Oregon.
On March 26, 1992, Roger and his high school sweetheart, Wendy Weber, were united in marriage at Fairview, Mo. Three children were born to this union: Dustin Lee Wheeler in 1993, Hallie Chasity Wheeler in 1994 and Alexis Renee Wheeler in 2001. They were later divorced. Roger and Peggy Sawyer were married on Oct. 16, 2010, in Dietrich, Idaho. Through this union, Roger gained two step-daughters, Samantha Wilkie and Jessica Johnson.
Roger knew his Lord and Savior and was saved and baptized June 24, 2000, into the Church of Latter-day Saints. He became an Elder of the Church in 2002.
From a very young age, to the very end, Roger loved to ride horses and rope. At age 6, he could often be found with his lasso, sitting on a sawhorse in the back yard roping 5 gallon buckets or anything else that was handy. In recent days, he could often be found in the arena, heading calves with his roping partner Tony.
Roger loved the outdoors and when he was younger thrived on going gigging with his dad and Larry Hayes. Another of his early passions was coon hunting. During combine season, he would rush through bringing the dairy cows to the barn so that he could jump on his bike and ride several miles to join his dad in the field to finish up the day combining seed. Roger rode many miles sitting on the combine step at his dad’s side as they gathered seed.
During his youth, Roger also spent a lot of time at Grandma and Poppy Wheeler’s house and hung out with his cousin John, who lived next door.
When Roger was welcomed into Heaven, he was reunited with his paternal grandparents, John Lynn (Bill) and Hazel Wheeler and his maternal grandparents, Clarence and Irena Nelson.
Roger leaves behind his wife Peggy (Sawyer) Wheeler of the home; parents, Lynn and Dona (Nelson) Wheeler of Bucyrus, Mo., and Marion and Carole Sawyer of Nampa, Idaho; his children, Dustin Wheeler of Wendell, Idaho, Hallie Wheeler (Dallas Driessen) of Stansbury Park, Utah, Alexis Wheeler of Twin Falls, Idaho, stepdaughters: Samantha Wilke (Andy) of Olympia, Wash., and Jessica Johnson (Brad) of Boise, Idaho; brothers, Rick Wheeler (Shelby) of Rupert, Idaho, Robert Wheeler (Machelle Smith) of Troy, Mo.; sisters, Tamara Gregory (Matt) of Bucyrus, Mo., and Patty Jones (Michael) of Simmons, Mo.; grandchildren, Teylie Marie, Amelia and Alexis Wilkie, and Bentley and Addyson Johnson, along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Interment was held in Dietrich, Idaho, on Friday, March 19, 2021. A Celebration of Life Memorial in Roger’s honor will be held at 12 p.m. on April 24, 2021, at Ellis Prairie Baptist Church in Ellis Prairie, Mo., with meal for all following. All family and friends are encouraged to attend.
