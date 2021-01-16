Robert “Larry” Flowers, 79, of West Brandywine Township, Penn., passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, after a short illness. He was the beloved husband of Lia (Valenta) Flowers, with whom he shared 32 years of marriage.
Born in Mountain Grove, Mo., Larry was the son of the late Pauline (Roberts) Mercer and Delmer Robert Flowers, and the stepson of Roy Mercer. Larry was raised in Houston, Mo., and later lived in St. Louis, before moving to West Brandywine Township, where he has lived for the past 30 years.
He was a graduate of Houston High School and later received his master’s degree in chemistry from the University of Missouri – St. Louis. He worked as a chemist for 45 years, retiring some 15 years ago.
Larry and Lia enjoyed extensive travel throughout their marriage. Larry also enjoyed avid woodworking in his shop, live theater and crossword puzzles. He was well-known for his humor, kindness and generosity. His passing leaves a hole in the heart of his family and everyone who knew him, and he will be deeply missed.
Larry is survived, in addition to Lia, by his daughters, Marsha Flowers and Amber Flowers Wells (Ed); grandchildren, Seth, Adam, Caleb and Contessa; and great-grandson Weston, all of St. Louis, Mo.; sister, Nancy Creason of Canon City, Colo.; brothers-in-law, John Valenta (Linda) and Aldo Valenta (Kim Roles), all of Rhode Island; and nieces Briana, Victoria, Lauren, Paula, Tracy and Celena.
He was widowed by the late Linda (Smith) Flowers, mother of his daughter Marsha, and is survived by Luana Indelicato, mother of his daughter Amber.
Services will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg, Penn. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
PAID
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.