Highway MM in Texas County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform asphalt overlay, bridge modifications and guard rail work.
This section is located from Highway 38 at Bendavis to U.S. 60 at Dunn.
Weather permitting, work will take place 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 1, through Tuesday, June 30, including weekends as necessary.
Traffic will be guided through the work zone with the use of a pilot care. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
