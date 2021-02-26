As construction of the new General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital continues, portions of Headquarters, Hawaii and Illinois avenues will be closed for about six months beginning March 1.
During this phase of construction, the south entrance to the emergency room from Illinois Avenue will be the only open entrance (Illinois Avenue will no longer be a through street).
In addition, the current ER parking lot will be extremely limited. Headquarters Avenue east of Missouri Avenue will not be a through street and Hawaii Avenue will not continue to Headquarters Avenue from First Street.
This work is heavily weather dependent and could be subject to delays due to inclement weather.
