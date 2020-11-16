Richard Elmo Tarpley, age 86, of Houston, Mo., passed away Nov. 13, 2020, at Texas County Memorial Hospital. He was born Nov. 1, 1934, in Michigan City, Ind., to Buford Long and Henrietta Margaret (Geleski) Tarpley.
He attended grade school at St Mary’s in Michigan City, Ind., and graduated from La Porte High School.
Richard married the love of his life, Carol Sobocinski on Jan. 9, 1954, in Michigan City, Ind., they were blessed with three children, Glen, Kyle and Cheryl.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kyle Tarpley; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Tarpley; two sisters; and two brothers. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carol of the home; son, Glen Tarpley of Houston, Mo.; and a daughter, Cheryl Strom and husband, Matthew of Licking, Mo; five grandchildren, Alexandra Caldwell, Sarah Tarpley, Danielle Rosenthal, Jason Tarpley and Jamie Lynn; and one great-granddaughter, Abigail Pytynia.
Richard was quite the businessman, he owned several businesses throughout his life, where he made many friends. He also was a real estate broker for several years. His latest business and his most rewarding one was being a rancher, he raised Angus cattle on the Double T Angus Ranch, in Houston, Mo.
Early in life he enjoyed camping, fishing, and traveling with his wife and family. Richard was a devout Catholic and attended church wherever he resided, the latest one being at St Mark’s Catholic Church in Houston, Mo.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He had a smile and a fun personality. He will greatly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.
The family is having a Private Memorial Service. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
