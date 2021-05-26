A ribbon-cutting ceremony is slated for today (May 26) at the Houston Municipal Swimming Pool as the City of Houston celebrates the opening of a new bath house and other quarters.
The event starts at 6 p.m. at the King Street pool.
The project also includes office and concession space, as well as a community room, where the park board also will hold its meetings.
The $647,000 project was under contract to Cahill’s Construction Co. of Salem and Rolla.
