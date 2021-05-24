POOL BUILDINGS

An earlier look as construction was underway on the structure. At left will house restrooms and showers, while the building at right will be equipped with a fee payment window, concessions stand, offices for lifeguards and the city's parks and recreation department director, and a community room for various meetings, training sessions and family parties. 

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is slated for Wednesday at the Houston Municipal Swimming Pool as the City of Houston celebrates the opening of a new bath house and other quarters.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at the King Street pool.

The project also includes office and concession space, as well as a community room, where the park board also will hold its meetings.

The $647,000 project was under contract to Cahill’s Construction Co. of Salem and Rolla.

 

