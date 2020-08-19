The Missouri State Highway Patrol recently announced the results of its Driver and Vehicle Safety Division’s annual school bus inspection program for 2020.
•Buses rated as “approved” upon initial inspection: 10,539.
•Buses rated as “defective” upon initial inspection: 1,030.
•Buses rated as “out-of-service” upon initial inspection: 259.
School buses found defective require repair within 10 days. Buses placed out-of-service require correction of the component(s) prior to further usage.
A total of 258 Missouri school districts earned the Patrol’s Total Fleet Excellence award this year. During the 2020-2021 school year, 5,594 buses in these award-winning fleets are eligible to display the Patrol’s Total Fleet Excellence sticker in the lower corner of the first window on the passenger entry side of the bus.
“The Missouri State Highway Patrol works closely with schools and private pupil transportation companies to ensure Missouri students have safe transportation to and from school,” said Patrol superintendent Eric Olson. “This professional relationship is most evident during the annual school bus inspection program. The COVID-19 pandemic presented numerous challenges. However, the unified effort of motor vehicle inspection and pupil transportation professionals ensured the inspection of Missouri’s 11,828 school buses was completed successfully.
“The annual school bus inspection program is just one way the Missouri State Highway Patrol protects and serves our children.”
Missouri school bus inspection results are a matter of public record. Individual school district results for 2020 are available online at https://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/MSHPWeb/PatrolDivisions/DVSD/MVI/documents/2020AnnualSchoolBusInspectionResults.pdf.
School bus inspection criteria, including a listing of Missouri’s out-of-service criteria are available online at https://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/MSHPWeb/PatrolDivisions/DVSD/MVI.
TEXAS COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICTS
SCHOOL BUS INSPECTION RESULTS
(By percentage)
•Cabool: 16 inspected, 100-percent approved.
•Houston: 18 inspected, 88.9-percent approved, 11.1 percent defective.
•Licking: 18 inspected, 77.8-percent approved, 11.1-percent defective, 11.1-percent out of service.
•Plato: 15 inspected, 46.7-percent approved, 53.3-percent defective.
•Raymondville: 5 inspected, 100-percent approved.
•Success: 4 inspected, 75-percent approved, 25-percent defective.
•Summersville: 12 inspected, 75-percent approved, 25-percent defective.
