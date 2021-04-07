MUNICIPAL ELECTION
April 6, 2021 • Contested races
At 9:46 p.m., a 22-page PDF was released of various precincts by Texas County Clerk Laura Crowley.
At 10:17 p.m., a PDF of Houston votes was released.
At 11:03 p.m., a file released as final unofficial results is distributed; it is missing several political subdivisions tallies.
At 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the clerk's office reports some election matters remain under review. County Clerk Laura Crowley reported that several provisional ballots remain under study, and that some equipment issues had delayed tabulations last evening.
At about 11 a.m. Wednesday, the newspaper received the final tabulations from the county clerk from Tuesday's election.
Mayor
Don Romines 179
Willy Walker 216
City of Houston
Ward II (One year)
Glen McKinney 17
Sheila Walker 72
City of Houston
Ward III
Kim Bittle 66
Angie Gettys 123
Houston Board of Education
(Two to elect)
Jeffrey Crites 383
Robert Harrington 208
Erin Abney 200
Brittany Salazar 83
Charles Malam 488
Dustin Douglas 199
Tanner Cantrell 100
Houston Rural Fire District
Yes 278
No 283
(Provisional ballots included were 5 yes and 6 no)
Houston Rural Fire District Board
Sam Dortch 62
Kyle Hale 236
Harold Bruening 155
(Provisional ballots show three for Hale and one for Bruening).
Cabool City Marshal
Jerald Sigman 144
Rex Churchill 16
Licking City Council - Ward I
(One to select)
Danny Wade 22
Kenneth Lewis 14
Cabool School Board
(Two to elect) Texas County ballots
Chad Hunter 115
Steve Hawkins 172
Shelby Ellison 151
Chelsea Melton 158
Licking School Board
(Two to elect)
Rawly Gorman 255
Heidi Moloney 194
Jeremy Rinne 196
Plato School Board
(Two to elect) Texas County balloting
Clinton Todd 22
Dalton Wade Quick 61
Michael L. Sternberg 9
Tobias (Toby) Fletcher 108
Kristi Atterberry 79
Michael Humphrey 53
Raymondville School Board
(Two to elect)
Shelbi Dixon 51
Allan Branstetter 19
Douglas Swan 27
Summersville School Board
(Two to elect - Texas County voting)
Sam Jewett 84
Max Racicot 16
Dustin H. Cooper 62
Eddie Ryan Jordan 22
Samuel Peifer 51
