ELECTION

Balloting occurred Tuesday across the county.

MUNICIPAL ELECTION

April 6, 2021 • Contested races

At 9:46 p.m., a 22-page PDF was released of various precincts by Texas County Clerk Laura Crowley. 

At 10:17 p.m., a PDF of Houston votes was released.

At 11:03 p.m., a file released as final unofficial results is distributed; it is missing several political subdivisions tallies.

At 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the clerk's office reports some election matters remain under review. County Clerk Laura Crowley reported that several provisional ballots remain under study, and that some equipment issues had delayed tabulations last evening.

At about 11 a.m. Wednesday, the newspaper received the final tabulations from the county clerk from Tuesday's election.

Mayor

Don Romines 179

Willy Walker 216

City of Houston

Ward II (One year)

Glen McKinney 17

Sheila Walker 72

City of Houston

Ward III

Kim Bittle 66

Angie Gettys 123

Houston Board of Education

(Two to elect) 

Jeffrey Crites 383

Robert Harrington 208

Erin Abney 200

Brittany Salazar 83

Charles Malam 488

Dustin Douglas 199

Tanner Cantrell 100

Houston Rural Fire District

Yes 278

No 283

(Provisional ballots included were 5 yes and 6 no) 

Houston Rural Fire District Board

Sam Dortch 62

Kyle Hale 236

Harold Bruening 155

(Provisional ballots show three for Hale and one for Bruening).

Cabool City Marshal

Jerald Sigman 144

Rex Churchill 16

Licking City Council - Ward I

(One to select)

Danny Wade 22

Kenneth Lewis 14

Cabool School Board

(Two to elect) Texas County ballots

Chad Hunter 115

Steve Hawkins 172

Shelby Ellison 151

Chelsea Melton 158

Licking School Board 

(Two to elect) 

Rawly Gorman 255

Heidi Moloney 194

Jeremy Rinne 196

Plato School Board 

(Two to elect) Texas County balloting

Clinton Todd 22

Dalton Wade Quick 61

Michael L. Sternberg 9

Tobias (Toby) Fletcher 108

Kristi Atterberry 79

Michael Humphrey 53

Raymondville School Board 

(Two to elect) 

Shelbi Dixon 51

Allan Branstetter 19

Douglas Swan 27

Summersville School Board 

(Two to elect - Texas County voting)

Sam Jewett 84

Max Racicot 16

Dustin H. Cooper 62

Eddie Ryan Jordan 22

Samuel Peifer 51

 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments