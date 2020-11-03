ELECTION DAY

Voters and election judges at the Piney Township precinct Tuesday in Houston.

General Election Contested Races

(unofficial results county clerk's office)

All precincts reporting

County Commissioner – District 1

John Casey (R) 4,591

Brenda Jarrett (D) 1,374

County Commissioner – District 2

Doyle Heiney (R) 3,908

John E. Mitchell (D) 1,106

President

Donald J. Trump (R) 9,478

Joseph R. Biden (D) 1,716

Governor

Mike Parson (R) 9,239

Nicole Galloway (D) 1,795

Lieutenant Governor

Mike Kehoe (R) 9,211

Alissia Canady (D) 1,590

Secretary of State

John R. “Jay” Ashcroft (R) 9,361

Tinka Faleti (D) 1,496

State Treasurer

Scott Fitzpatrick (R) 9,215

Vicki Lorenz Englund (D) 1,599

Attorney General

Eric Schmitt (R) 9,332

Rich Finneran (D) 1,501

U.S. Representative – 8th District

Jason Smith (R) 9,278

Kathy Ellis (D) 1,696

State Senate – 33rd District

Karla Eslinger (R) 9,140

Tammy Harty (D) 1,798

Constitutional Amendment No. 1 (term limits)

Yes 5,408

No 5,378

Constitutional Amendment No. 3 (redistricting, lobbying)

Yes 6,968

No 3,956

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments