General Election Contested Races
(unofficial results county clerk's office)
All precincts reporting
County Commissioner – District 1
John Casey (R) 4,591
Brenda Jarrett (D) 1,374
County Commissioner – District 2
Doyle Heiney (R) 3,908
John E. Mitchell (D) 1,106
President
Donald J. Trump (R) 9,478
Joseph R. Biden (D) 1,716
Governor
Mike Parson (R) 9,239
Nicole Galloway (D) 1,795
Lieutenant Governor
Mike Kehoe (R) 9,211
Alissia Canady (D) 1,590
Secretary of State
John R. “Jay” Ashcroft (R) 9,361
Tinka Faleti (D) 1,496
State Treasurer
Scott Fitzpatrick (R) 9,215
Vicki Lorenz Englund (D) 1,599
Attorney General
Eric Schmitt (R) 9,332
Rich Finneran (D) 1,501
U.S. Representative – 8th District
Jason Smith (R) 9,278
Kathy Ellis (D) 1,696
State Senate – 33rd District
Karla Eslinger (R) 9,140
Tammy Harty (D) 1,798
Constitutional Amendment No. 1 (term limits)
Yes 5,408
No 5,378
Constitutional Amendment No. 3 (redistricting, lobbying)
Yes 6,968
No 3,956
