MUNICIPAL ELECTION
April 6, 2021 • Contested races
(At 9:45 p.m., awaiting election returns from today's balloting)
City of Houston
Mayor
Don Romines
Willy Walker
City of Houston
Ward II (One year)
Glen McKinney
Sheila Walker
City of Houston
Ward III
Kim Bittle
Angie Gettys
Houston Board of Education
(Two to elect)
Jeffrey Crites
Robert Harrington
Erin Abney
Brittany Salazar
Charles Malam
Dustin Douglas
Tanner Cantrell
Houston Rural Fire District
Yes
No
Cabool City Marshal
Jerald Sigman
Rex Churchill
Licking City Council - Ward I
(One to select)
Danny Wade
Kenneth Lewis
Cabool School Board
(Two to elect)
Chad Hunter
Steve Hawkins
Shelby Ellison
Chelsea Melton
Licking School Board
(Two to elect)
Rawly Gorman
Heidi Moloney
Jeremy Rinne
Plato School Board
(Two to elect - Texas County balloting only)
Clinton Todd
Dalton Wade Quick
Michael L. Sternberg
Tobias (Toby) Fletcher
Kristi Atterberry
Michael Humphrey
Raymondville School Board
(Two to elect)
Shelbi Dixon
Allan Branstetter
Douglas Swan
Summersville School Board
(Two to elect - Texas County balloting only)
Sam Jewett
Max Racicot
Dustin H. Cooper
Eddie Ryan Jordan
Samuel Peifer
