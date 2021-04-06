ELECTION

Balloting occurred Tuesday across the county.

MUNICIPAL ELECTION

April 6, 2021 • Contested races

(At 9:45 p.m., awaiting election returns from today's balloting)

City of Houston

Mayor

Don Romines

Willy Walker

City of Houston

Ward II (One year)

Glen McKinney

Sheila Walker

City of Houston

Ward III

Kim Bittle

Angie Gettys

Houston Board of Education

(Two to elect)

Jeffrey Crites

Robert Harrington

Erin Abney

Brittany Salazar

Charles Malam

Dustin Douglas

Tanner Cantrell

Houston Rural Fire District

Yes 

No

Cabool City Marshal

Jerald Sigman

Rex Churchill

Licking City Council - Ward I

(One to select)

Danny Wade

Kenneth Lewis 

Cabool School Board

(Two to elect)

Chad Hunter

Steve Hawkins

Shelby Ellison

Chelsea Melton

Licking School Board 

(Two to elect)

Rawly Gorman

Heidi Moloney 

Jeremy Rinne

Plato School Board 

(Two to elect - Texas County balloting only)

Clinton Todd

Dalton Wade Quick

Michael L. Sternberg 

Tobias (Toby) Fletcher

Kristi Atterberry

Michael Humphrey

Raymondville School Board 

(Two to elect)

Shelbi Dixon

Allan Branstetter

Douglas Swan

Summersville School Board 

(Two to elect - Texas County balloting only)

Sam Jewett

Max Racicot

Dustin H. Cooper

Eddie Ryan Jordan

Samuel Peifer

 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments