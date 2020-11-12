LENNY J. HEBERT JR.

LENNY J. HEBERT JR.

 TEXAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

A local man faces a pair of felony charges after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of a tent stolen from a campsite on Wednesday.      

Lenny J. Hebert, 32, of 5027 Marquis Road at Summersville, is charged with felonies of stealing over $750 and possession of a controlled substance.

Sheriff Scott Lindsey said deputies responded to a stealing complaint on Tower Lane in the Eunice area, where a couple reported returning to their campsite at the Gist Ranch Conservation Area and discovering a person who had loaded their tent into a vehicle. Officers made contact with the suspect – Hebert – and a search of his vehicle led to the discovery of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia along with the stolen property. Herbert was arrested and transported to the Texas County Jail with a bond set at $150,000.    

