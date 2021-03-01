T-SHIRT DESIGN

Plans for the annual Good Friday event that unites Christians across the county are underway.

The event — which stretches along U.S. 63 from Licking to Cabool — is sponsored by the Houston Ministerial Alliance.

Location sign up information was released this week. Persons can reserve a spot on the “I Will Carry the Cross” Facebook page or contact Roxie from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. weekdays at First Baptist Church in Houston at 417-967-2297.

T-shirts are also available for order by March 7. The cost is $12 each. The sizes are children’s sizes through Adult 5XL. Order through a local church or contact Roxie at First Baptist Church

 

