BREAKING NEWS

A successful rescue operation concluded early Saturday evening on the Big Piney River southwest of Houston.

Members of the Texas County Rescue Squad were called at about 4:30 p.m. to near Cleveland and Hogan roads after a report of a canoeist bit on the hand by a poisonous snake. An effort coordinated by Texas County 911, who had communication with a female in the boat and members of the rescue squad, resulted in retrieving the victim from the stream at about 5:30 p.m. The victim was transported to a nearby waiting ambulance.

A Texas County Memorial Hospital ambulance crew took the man to the Houston Memorial Airport, where a medical helicopter flew the victim to a hospital.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments