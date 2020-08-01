A successful rescue operation concluded early Saturday evening on the Big Piney River southwest of Houston.
Members of the Texas County Rescue Squad were called at about 4:30 p.m. to near Cleveland and Hogan roads after a report of a canoeist bit on the hand by a poisonous snake. An effort coordinated by Texas County 911, who had communication with a female in the boat and members of the rescue squad, resulted in retrieving the victim from the stream at about 5:30 p.m. The victim was transported to a nearby waiting ambulance.
A Texas County Memorial Hospital ambulance crew took the man to the Houston Memorial Airport, where a medical helicopter flew the victim to a hospital.
