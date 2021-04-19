The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•On April 6, deputy was dispatched to the Paddy Creek Campground at Roby regarding a report of a stolen vehicle.

Dispatch advised the officer that a 52-year-old woman there had called and said someone had just swiped her 1998 Dodge Durango and had struck another vehicle while leaving.

While the officer was still on the way there, it was learned the woman had called again to report that she found the vehicle on Paddy Creek Road with a flat tire and nobody around it.

Upon arrival, the deputy spoke with the woman and she claimed that a kayak of hers was missing. The officer also observed heavy damage to the rear, front and driver’s side of the Durango.

The woman told the officer she intended to replace the tire and take the vehicle to a scrap yard.

•Stephanie M. Hawkins, 36, of 1900 Highway 119 at Salem, was arrested April 6 for having two active Texas County felony warrants for drug charges.

A deputy made the arrest in a courtroom at the justice center in Houston after being advised Hawkins was there. She was taken to jail.

•A 54-year-old Plato man reported on April 9 that five doors were missing from a residence he owns on Black Drive.

COUNTY SHERIFF'S BLOTTER REPORT

The man told an investigating deputy that he had been leasing the home to a man and woman who had both passed away and that he was in the process of evicting their 55-year-old daughter who was living there and had keys. The officer spoke with the woman and she said she didn’t take the doors, but her parents had removed them to replace them and she didn’t know where they were.

Investigation is ongoing.

•A deputy was dispatched April 13 regarding a report of a domestic dispute at a Mimosa Drive residence at Houston.

A 66-year-old woman there told the officer a 12-year-old boy had hit her, kicked she and her 79-year-old husband and had been throwing things.

The woman advised the officer of other incidents involving the boy, including the theft of an ATV from a Highway E residence on April 11.

The boy reportedly told dispatch the incident occurred after the woman found vape oil in his bedroom.

The county juvenile office was contacted. 

Texas County Jail admissions

April 13

Michael W. Johnson – failure to appear

Jasmine Atkinson – failure to appear

Amanda Wilson – possession of a controlled substance

Christopher L. Florence – firearms violations

April 14

Christopher D. Decker – possession of a controlled substance

Wyatt D. Deckard – driving while revoked

Kristan M. Gold – DWI

April 15

Garry R. Ranft – stealing, unlawful possession of a firearm

Tammi M. Goodfellow – possession of a controlled substance

Nathan J. Neal – possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest

April 16

Logan Schuster – 48-hour commitment

Brittany L. Williams – possession of a controlled substance

Tyler E. Goforth – failure to appear

Sherelle Hathaway – 48-hour commitment

April 17

Michael Malota – Calloway County warrant

Daemeon Lundin – assault, resisting arrest

April 18

Chelsea A. Richards – leaving scene of an accident

Billy Wardlow – assault

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments