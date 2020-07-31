The Summersville Fire Department was called Friday to the Eunice area after a report that someone had fallen from a bluff near the Big Creek Bridge on Highway 17.
The response was at about 8 a.m.
Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm this afternoon. High 79F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: July 31, 2020 @ 11:18 am
...HEAVY RAIN AND FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE TODAY... .AN UPPER LEVEL SYSTEM AND SURFACE FRONT WILL COMBINE WITH TROPICAL LIKE MOISTURE TO PRODUCE SLOW MOVING SHOWERS AND STORMS ACROSS SOUTHERN MISSOURI TODAY. THESE SHOWERS AND STORMS ARE EXPECTED TO TRAIN ACROSS THE SAME LOCATIONS AND LEAD TO SOME FLASH FLOODING. WIDESPREAD 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN WITH SOME POCKETS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE, WITH THE RAIN GRADUALLY DIMINISHING OVER THE EASTERN OZARKS BY MID EVENING. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOURI AND SOUTHWEST MISSOURI, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOURI, HOWELL, OREGON, SHANNON, AND TEXAS. IN SOUTHWEST MISSOURI, BARRY, BARTON, CHRISTIAN, DADE, DOUGLAS, GREENE, JASPER, LAWRENCE, MCDONALD, NEWTON, OZARK, STONE, TANEY, WEBSTER, AND WRIGHT. * THROUGH THIS EVENING * SLOW MOVING HEAVY RAINFALL OCCURRING ACROSS THE SAME LOCATIONS WILL LIKELY LEAD TO SOME FLASH FLOODING LATER TODAY. * HEAVY RAINFALL WILL RESULT IN FLOODING OF LOW LYING OR POOR DRAINAGE AREAS...AND ULTIMATELY DANGEROUS FLASH FLOODING ON SMALLER CREEKS AND STREAMS AND LOW WATER CROSSINGS. SIGNIFICANT RISES ON LARGER STREAMS AND RIVERS WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&
The Summersville Fire Department was called Friday to the Eunice area after a report that someone had fallen from a bluff near the Big Creek Bridge on Highway 17.
The response was at about 8 a.m.
FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.