CORONAVIRUS

There were eight COVID-19 cases in the county in the last week.

Texas County recorded eight COVID-19 cases in the last week, the Texas County Health Department reported. 

It said seven are in isolation at home. 

Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,739 cases recorded in the county. Of those, 1,708are off isolation.

