Deputies with the Texas County Sheriff's Department handled several investigations recently.

The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 64-year-old man reported on April 15 that a dog had entered a pen at his deer farm on Highway AH at Plato and killed five deer.

The man told an investigating deputy the deer were valued at $10,000 each and that the dog had also killed a calf. Valued at $300. The man stated the dog got into the pen again later so he shot and killed it.

The man said the dog had information on its collar the led him to speak to its owner about getting insurance related information so he could file a claim.

The officer contacted the prosecuting attorney’s office about the case and was advised it was a civil matter. The officer told the man he would have to file a civil claim on the dog’s owner.

•A 71-year-old Mountain Grove woman reported on April 9 that several items with a total value of $1,499 had been stolen from a horse barn on her Highway AD property.

The woman named as a suspect a 42-year-old Mountain Grove man who had been hired to work around her farm. Investigation is ongoing.

•A 67-year-old Willow Springs man reported on April 27 that several items with a total value of $1,849 had been stolen from an outbuilding at his Honeyfield Drive residence. There are no suspects.

•Ralph H. Reber, 44, of 6420 U.S. 63, Lot 9, in Houston, was arrested April 27 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for possession or delivery of a controlled substance at a county jail.

A deputy who knew of the warrant made the arrest at Reber’s residence. He was taken to jail with a bond set at $25,000.

Texas County Jail admissions

April 27

Samuel J. Rogers – Crawford County hold

David L. Griggs – violation of protection order

Tiffany Inman – trafficking stolen IDs

Jeffery W. Keller – armed false imprisonment

Ralph H. Reber IV – possession of controlled substance

April 28

Eldon L. Never – child molestation

April 29

Nadatha S. Walker – burglary, forgery

April 30

Jesse L. Anderson – probation and parole warrant

Robert D. Bartley – possession of controlled substance

Gabriella Dickinson – deliver of controlled substance, unlawful use of firearm

May 1

Nicholas Acup – State of Tennessee hold

Zachariah D. Barbe – possession of controlled substance

Bradley M. Culley – possession of controlled substance

May 2

Bobby L. Barton – non-support

Burl Shoults – DWI

Chase Mings – DWI

