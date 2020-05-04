The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A 64-year-old man reported on April 15 that a dog had entered a pen at his deer farm on Highway AH at Plato and killed five deer.
The man told an investigating deputy the deer were valued at $10,000 each and that the dog had also killed a calf. Valued at $300. The man stated the dog got into the pen again later so he shot and killed it.
The man said the dog had information on its collar the led him to speak to its owner about getting insurance related information so he could file a claim.
The officer contacted the prosecuting attorney’s office about the case and was advised it was a civil matter. The officer told the man he would have to file a civil claim on the dog’s owner.
•A 71-year-old Mountain Grove woman reported on April 9 that several items with a total value of $1,499 had been stolen from a horse barn on her Highway AD property.
The woman named as a suspect a 42-year-old Mountain Grove man who had been hired to work around her farm. Investigation is ongoing.
•A 67-year-old Willow Springs man reported on April 27 that several items with a total value of $1,849 had been stolen from an outbuilding at his Honeyfield Drive residence. There are no suspects.
•Ralph H. Reber, 44, of 6420 U.S. 63, Lot 9, in Houston, was arrested April 27 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for possession or delivery of a controlled substance at a county jail.
A deputy who knew of the warrant made the arrest at Reber’s residence. He was taken to jail with a bond set at $25,000.
Texas County Jail admissions
April 27
Samuel J. Rogers – Crawford County hold
David L. Griggs – violation of protection order
Tiffany Inman – trafficking stolen IDs
Jeffery W. Keller – armed false imprisonment
Ralph H. Reber IV – possession of controlled substance
April 28
Eldon L. Never – child molestation
April 29
Nadatha S. Walker – burglary, forgery
April 30
Jesse L. Anderson – probation and parole warrant
Robert D. Bartley – possession of controlled substance
Gabriella Dickinson – deliver of controlled substance, unlawful use of firearm
May 1
Nicholas Acup – State of Tennessee hold
Zachariah D. Barbe – possession of controlled substance
Bradley M. Culley – possession of controlled substance
May 2
Bobby L. Barton – non-support
Burl Shoults – DWI
Chase Mings – DWI
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.