Missouri set a new one-day record for new COVID-19 cases, reporting an increase of more than 5,000 on Saturday.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said there have been a total of 144,230 confirmed cases since the outbreak started. That represents a one-day increase of 5,066 cases.
Texas County's numbers have increased 53 in the last seven days, according to the report. It stands at 458. The positivity rate was at 22.9 percent. The percentage of increase has declined in the last seven days — down 33.8 percent from the prior seven days.
The state also recorded a total of 2,422 deaths, representing 27 additional deaths.
There were 1,313 people in Missouri hospitalized as of Friday.
In past week, the biggest numbers of cases have come from St. Louis County, Greene County, Kansas City, St. Charles County and Jackson County, according to state data. But, on a per capita basis, several rural counties are showing large outbreaks, including Barton County in southwest Missouri and Shannon and Wright counties in south-central Missouri.
Barton County and New Madrid County, in the Missouri Bootheel, also are showing the highest positivity rates — the percentage of infected people among those tested.
