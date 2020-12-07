Texas County recorded another 32 cases of COVID-19 since Friday, the Texas County Health Department reported Monday evening. One person died, raising the death toll in the county to 12.
The latest fatality was someone in the 80-90 years of age category.
The county’s positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases in the last seven days — stood at 30.1 percent, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said. The state rate is 19.8 percent.
It said there have been an additional 64 cases in the county in the last week.
On Monday, the county had 58 positive cases in isolation at home and four were hospitalized.
