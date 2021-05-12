State Rep. Bennie Cook welcomed Houston High School senior Janessa Foster to the Capitol in Jefferson city on Wednesday, April 21.
Through the FCCLA Legislative Shadowing Project, Foster had the opportunity to see the legislative process at work by following Cook, R-Houston, for the day.
Foster and her teacher, Wytney Steelman, were introduced on the House floor and given the opportunity to meet members, tour the Missouri Supreme Court, learn about the committee process and legislation and watch a House Floor debate. She also met with Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe, Majority Floor Leader Dean Plocher, Asst. Majority Floor Leader Hannah Kelly, Sen. Karla Eslinger and numerous other elected officials.
“I’m glad I had the opportunity to show Ms. Foster around the people’s building, and to show our legislature hard at work,” Cook said. “Every opportunity is a learning experience, and guiding her through the processes of our state government was truly an honor. I would like to wish Janessa good luck as she furthers her education. I know she will do great.”
Foster plans to study political science and law at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) in Oxford.
Cook encourages any constituent with plans to visit Jefferson City to contact his office for assistance with a tour.
For more information, call Cook’s office at 573-751-1490. Cook represents House District 142, which consists of Texas, Phelps, Howell and Pulaski counties.
