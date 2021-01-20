Bennie Cook officially began his service as state representative for the 142nd District after being sworn in during a ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 6, in the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.
Cook, R-Houston, takes his place in the Missouri House of Representatives alongside 113 of his Republican colleagues, as well as 48 Democratic members.
“It is an honor to be sworn in to serve the great folks of the 142nd District and the State of Missouri,” Cook. “I look forward to working diligently each day to represent the interests of my constituents and make decisions that impact our community and state in a positive way.”
The members of the 101st General Assembly were sworn into office by Missouri Supreme Court Justice Mary R. Russell. The members of the House then elected state Rep. Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, to serve as House Speaker, and state Rep. John Wiemann, R-O’Fallon, to serve as Speaker Pro Tem.
Cook replaces state Rep. Robert Ross, who left office because of term limits. Ross had served the 142nd district, which is made up of Texas, Howell, Phelps, and Pulaski counties, for the past 8 years. Cook says he looks forward to continuing the high level of service Ross provided for the district.
In addition, Cook was assigned to serve on three committees in the 2021 legislative session: The House Committee on Public Safety, the Committee on Professional Registration and Licensing and the Committee on Health and Mental Health Policy.
Cook brings years of valuable experience to his new committee assignments, having served in law enforcement for years, as well as working as the emergency management director for both Texas County and the City of Houston and as the executive director of the Texas County Food Pantry and chair of the Texas County Salvation Army Unit.
“It’s been an honor to serve and protect my community over the years,” Cook said. “During that time, I have seen and learned to work under a number of unique challenges and opportunities which I believe will provide valuable insight as we work to achieve a vision of Missouri where all of our citizens are safe, prosperous, and healthy. My top priority has, and always will be, ensuring that Missourians live in an environment where their rights are protected and they can feel safe.”
The 101st General Assembly is made up of 163 representatives and 34 senators. Cook is one of 46 first-term legislators in the House. One House seat is currently vacant.
For more information, call Cook’s office at 573-751-1490.
