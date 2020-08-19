Texas County residents can participate in two programs — HUD rental assistance or home weatherization — after the resumption of applications since the global pandemic began.

In this area, Ozark Action Inc. administers them.

The HUD Housing Choice Voucher program helps  low-income individuals and families with their rent and pays up to 100 percent of their rent in some circumstances. The program is based on income, with a limit of $19,650 per year for one person and a limit of $28,050 for a family of four.

Persons wanting additional information can call Ozark Action at 417-256-6147 or email HUD@oaiwp.org

The weatherization program, funded by the Missouri Department of Energy and the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, offers free audits and insulation work to low-income people. The benefits include lower heating and cooling costs via insulation and sealing drafts, servicing heating and cooling equipment and improving the quality of life. To make an appointment, call 417-256-6147.

 

