A man faces two felony charges for being a registered sex offended living too close to a school and a public park.
Christopher S. Traughber, 31, of the 800 block of Second Street in Cabool, is charged with prior offender residing within 1,000 feet of a school and sex offender physically present within 500 feet of a park with a playground, pool or museum.
A Cabool Police Department officer reported being assigned to serve an eviction notice to Traughber on May 27. During the service of the notice, the officer saw that Traughber was wearing an ankle device.
The officer reported asking Traughber what the device was for and he said he was a registered sex offender.
The officer confirmed Traughber’s status as an offender, and that he wasn’t permitted to live within 1,000 feet of a school or loitering within 500 feet of a public park. The officer then determined that the address where Traughber was residing was about 35 feet from the Cabool Elementary School property line and about 480 feet from Roberts Park, which has playground equipment.
Traughber was arrested and taken to the Cabool Police Department and later transferred to the Texas County Jail. His bond was set at $250,000.
