Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains has announced that as a result of the increase in the community spread positive cases of COVID-19, it has expanded its hotline and testing capabilities.
The OMC COVID-19 Hotline has increased its number of operators and expanded its hours to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. If upon screening, it is determined that you should be tested, you may be directed to an OMC COVID-19 drive-through testing site located at OMC Family Medicine, 181 Kentucky Ave., Suite 100, West Plains.
OMC employs diagnostic testing methods, also referred to as viral or molecular testing as opposed to an antibody (serology) test at all rural clinics and the emergency department. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), molecular tests detect whether genetic material is present indicating an active coronavirus infection. Antibody tests detect whether antibodies have developed in a patient’s immune system, but should not be used to confirm whether an active infection is present.
Hospital entrances at OMC have been reorganized to continue to keep patients and visitors safe. Most notably, patients that previously entered through the Emergency Department (ED) for imaging and lab services are now being instructed to use the Surgery/Main Entrance, beginning Sept. 16.
“The safety and security of our patients, residents, visitors and co-workers continue at all times, to be our highest priority. said Tom Keller, president, and CEO, OMC. “We take great pride in maintaining a safe environment and in helping keep our communities safe.”
To find out how to be tested through a drive-through option after a consultation with a provider, call the OMC COVID-19 Hotline at 417-505-7120.
