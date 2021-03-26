Twenty-eight community health centers in Missouri — including an organization that operates clinics at Houston, Cabool and Licking — will receive about $124.3 million in American Rescue Plan funding to support COVID-19 vaccination and services for vulnerable populations, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Thursday.
The funding will be awarded beginning in April by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
In south-central Missouri, Douglas County Public Health Services Group Inc., will receive about $3.05 million. It operates Missouri Ozark Community Health clinics in the county.
Health centers will be able to use the funds to support and expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing and treatment for vulnerable populations; deliver needed preventive and primary health care services to those at higher risk for COVID-19; and expand health centers’ operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond, including modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile units. This investment will help increase access to vaccinations among hard-hit populations, as well as confidence in the vaccine by empowering local, trusted health professionals in their efforts to expand vaccinations.
“Every American should have the security of knowing they have access to quality, affordable healthcare, especially as we face a pandemic that has exposed the disparities facing rural, minority and lower-income communities,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “The Biden Administration is committed to getting help to those who need it most, and the communities hit hardest by COVID-19 will benefit from these critical investments.”
HRSA-funded health centers are community-based and patient-directed organizations that deliver affordable, accessible, quality and cost-effective primary healthcare to medically underserved communities and vulnerable populations, including high-need urban, rural and frontier communities across the country.
Health centers serve 1 in 5 people living in rural communities, and 1 in 11 people nationwide. More than 91 percent of health center patients are individuals or families living at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, and nearly 63 percent are racial or ethnic minorities.
