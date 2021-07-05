The long-running Coover Regional grantmaking program is well-known to nonprofits across central and southern Missouri, typically distributing hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to about 20 agencies and school districts serving rural communities through two competitive grant rounds. But with the COVID-19 pandemic creating unprecedented need across the entire region, the grantmaking tactic took a new approach for 2021.
The partnership between the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation, managed by Commerce Trust Company, and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks relied on the CFO’s network of regional affiliate foundations, such as the one in Houston, to distribute funds through the Coover Regional Recovery Grant Program. Thirty of the CFO’s regional affiliate foundations each received $10,000 to distribute to designated agencies or through separate grant rounds.
The Houston Community Foundation received $10,000. It choose to assist the Melba Performing Arts Center with operating and repair expenses, as well as safety equipment.
Ultimately, 115 nonprofit agencies, school districts, faith-based organizations and governmental entities received grants for pandemic-related needs. Several affiliate foundations supplemented their $10,000 with additional funds, bringing the final total for the program to $311,460.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.