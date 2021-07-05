COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

A local foundation was among those in the Ozarks benefiting from a regional grantmaking program.

The long-running Coover Regional grantmaking program is well-known to nonprofits across central and southern Missouri, typically distributing hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to about 20 agencies and school districts serving rural communities through two competitive grant rounds. But with the COVID-19 pandemic creating unprecedented need across the entire region, the grantmaking tactic took a new approach for 2021.

The partnership between the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation, managed by Commerce Trust Company, and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks relied on the CFO’s network of regional affiliate foundations, such as the one in Houston, to distribute funds through the Coover Regional Recovery Grant Program. Thirty of the CFO’s regional affiliate foundations each received $10,000 to distribute to designated agencies or through separate grant rounds.

The Houston Community Foundation received $10,000. It choose to assist the Melba Performing Arts Center with operating and repair expenses, as well as safety equipment.

Ultimately, 115 nonprofit agencies, school districts, faith-based organizations and governmental entities received grants for pandemic-related needs. Several affiliate foundations supplemented their $10,000 with additional funds, bringing the final total for the program to $311,460.

 

 

