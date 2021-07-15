Results of a court-ordered election recount Thursday hadn’t been publicly released by late day.
Election judges and observers arrived Thursday morning at the Texas County Administrative Center in Houston after a judge ordered a quick hand recount into an issue asking voters to create a Houston Rural Fire District. It narrowly lost earlier.
The order calls for the results to be filed with the court in one business day. Those familiar with the process said the recount showed it lost by five votes and expect another election to follow in November.
The unofficial tally released the day after the election was 283-278. The official count issued the Friday after the election was 277-273.
Circuit Judge William Hinkle is expected to order a new election for Nov. 2 because of alleged issues in the administration of the election.
Plaintiffs Willie Adey and Carl Watson, Houston Rural Fire Association members, said some voters were eligible to vote, but didn’t receive ballots at their precinct, according to a May 5 lawsuit filed against the county clerk. County Clerk Laura Crowley had announced on the Friday before the election that anyone who thought they were eligible should ask for a provisional ballot.
The association would have changed from a member-based organization to one supported by a property tax. The association said it was getting harder to operate within a dues structure that many didn’t ever pay.
