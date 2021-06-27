Accused murderer Adam Reams appeared in a Texas County courtroom Tuesday for formal arraignment.
Reams, 38, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse in a brutal stabbing in Houston earlier in the month.
His next court appearance is 1 p.m. Aug. 17. He is held in the Texas County Jail.
According to court records, Reams has been denied a public defender.
Reams also faces charges related to domestic abuse and leaving the scene of an accident in February in the Houston area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.