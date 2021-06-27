Accused murderer Adam Reams appeared in a Texas County courtroom Tuesday for formal arraignment.

Reams, 38, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse in a brutal stabbing in Houston earlier in the month.

His next court appearance is 1 p.m. Aug. 17. He is held in the Texas County Jail.

According to court records, Reams has been denied a public defender.

Reams also faces charges related to domestic abuse and leaving the scene of an accident in February in the Houston area.

