A Raymondville woman was arrested Wednesday night on charges of DWI, first offense, and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a a crash, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Diana L. Lemons, 57, was taken to the Texas County Jail and booked and released, the patrol said. 

