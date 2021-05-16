Plans are under way for the 70th annual Raymondville Picnic, a popular activity that draws big crowds to the eastern Texas County community.
The event is May 20-22. It features rides, music, games, bingo and dancing.
Show Me Amusements is providing the midway entertainment from 6-10 nightly. Armbands are $17 in advance or $20 at the ticket box.
Here’s a schedule of activities:
THURSDAY — 5 p.m. pony pull; 6 p.m. midway opens; 7-10 p.m. bingo; and 7 p.m. music by Larry Martin and Country Revival.
FRIDAY — 5 p.m., horse fun event (open entry); 6 to 10 p.m. history of Raymondville exhibits of yesteryear, art and craft events; 6 p.m. midway opens; 7 to 10 p.m. bingo; and 7 p.m. music by Garold McCoy and South 63 Band.
SATURDAY — 5 p.m. goat scramble and rope; 6 p.m. Strongman Steve; 6 to 10 p.m. history of Raymondville exhibits of yesteryear, art and craft events; 6 p.m. midway opens; 7 to 10 p.m. bingo; 7 p.m. music by Pat & the Boys (Pat Stevenson; and 8 p.m. recognition of the oldest Raymondville male and female attending the picnic.
The event was not held in 2020 due to pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.