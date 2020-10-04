A Raymondville man was seriously injured Saturday night when he was struck by a car in Wayne County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Cody A. Green, 23, was hit by a 2014 Ford Escape driven by Penny D. Warren, 58, of Wappapello. Green was taken by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.
The vehicle had extensive damage. She was wearing a seat belt.
