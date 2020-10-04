Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 33 WILL LIKELY RESULT IN FROST FORMATION LATE TONIGHT INTO EARLY MONDAY MORNING. * WHERE...MILLER, MARIES, CAMDEN, PULASKI, PHELPS, LACLEDE, TEXAS, DENT, WRIGHT AND SHANNON COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&