A Raymondville teenager were injured Sunday afternoon when his vehicle ran off Highway C north of Licking and overturned.
Troopers said James A. Swan, 19, was driving a northbound 2001 Dodge pickup when the 4:45 p.m. accident occurred. He was taken by ambulance with minor injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital. He was not wearing a seat belt.
