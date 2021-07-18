A Raymondville man was injured Saturday night in a motorcycle accident about two miles west of Cabool on U.S. 60.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Carl W. Smith, 63, was operating an eastbound 2008 Suzuki VRZ1800 that ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver.
Smith was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries following the 9:40 p.m. accident.
