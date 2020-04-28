A Raymondville man was injured Monday morning in a crash that ended with the truck catching fire, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Charlie C. Dilmore, 75, was traveling southbound on Highway J two miles north of Duke when the vehicle ran off the right side of the highway, went down an embankment and struck several small trees before catching fire.
Dilmore, who was wearing a seat belt, had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Fort Leonard Wood hospital.
The vehicle was totaled, the patrol said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.