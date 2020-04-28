A Raymondville man was injured Monday morning in a crash that ended with the truck catching fire, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Charlie C. Dilmore, 75, was traveling southbound on Highway J two miles north of Duke when the vehicle ran off the right side of the highway, went down an embankment and struck several small trees before catching fire. 

Dilmore, who was wearing a seat belt, had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Fort Leonard Wood hospital.

The vehicle was totaled, the patrol said. 

