A Raymondville man face a pair of felony charges and is jailed on $500,000 bond after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of illegal sexual relations he was allegedly involved in.
Michael Saiz, 28, of Raymondville, is charged with two counts of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape – person less than 12 years of age (an unclassified felony).
Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey said that on July 28, 2020, the TCSD and the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division opened an investigation into a report of sexual abuse. Lindsey said the allegations included in the report were that man later identified as Saiz had sexual contact with two girls under the age of 10.
After completion of the investigation and forensic interviews, Saiz was arrested at his residence on Aug. 25 and interviewed. The investigation is ongoing, Lindsey said, and authorities believe there are additional victims.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.