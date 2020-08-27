MICHAEL SAIZ

A Raymondville man face a pair of felony charges and is jailed on $500,000 bond after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of illegal sexual relations he was allegedly involved in.

Michael Saiz, 28, of Raymondville, is charged with two counts of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape – person less than 12 years of age (an unclassified felony).           

Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey said that on July 28, 2020, the TCSD and the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division opened an investigation into a report of sexual abuse. Lindsey said the allegations included in the report were that man later identified as Saiz had sexual contact with two girls under the age of 10. 

After completion of the investigation and forensic interviews, Saiz was arrested at his residence on Aug. 25 and interviewed. The investigation is ongoing, Lindsey said, and authorities believe there are additional victims.

