A Raymondville man was arrested Monday night on several charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Kenneth L. Belcher, 32, is charged with felony driving while revoked, failure to register a motor vehicle, having no proof of insurance and two felony Texas County warrants for driving while revoked.

He was taken to the Texas County Jail.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments