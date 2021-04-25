A Raymondville man was arrested early Sunday on three charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Christopher S. Ewing, 36, was charged with DWI, failing to drive on the right half of the roadway and failing to use a turn signal. 

He was taken to the Texas County Jail and held, the patrol said. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments