A Raymondville man was arrested following an accident Sunday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. 

David P. Rodda, 42, was charged with driving while revoked and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash.

He was taken to the Texas County Jail, the patrol said.

