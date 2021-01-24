A Raymondville man was arrested Saturday afternoon by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it reported. 

Christopher S. Ewing, 36, of Raymondville, was charged with exceeding the speed limit by 26 miles per hour plus. 

He is held in the Texas County Jail, the patrol reported. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments