While operating expenses continue rising and payment of annual dues steadily decreases, the Raymondville Volunteer Fire Department is seeking to establish a sustainable form of financial support.
Petitions are currently circulating to collect enough signatures from residents within the department’s boundaries to have a measure for the creation of a tax-based fire district on the upcoming April election ballot. Raymondville FD Chief Mike Jackson said the idea is to have everyone who lives within the department’s area to share the cost, rather than an ever-shrinking percentage of people who choose to pay their annual dues carrying the whole load.
Jackson said less than half of the people within the area pay dues these days.
“A good portion of our members will pay less on this fire district deal than they do in dues,” he said. “Some people will pay a bit more, but this would result in a situation where everybody is paying.”
Should the measure pass, the amount constituents would pay would be equal to $3 for every $1,000 of assessed property value. The assessment would be the one already provided by Texas County and the amount due would appear on annual tax statements.
“We’re in a position right now that we really can’t afford any major repair costs if equipment breaks down,” Jackson said. “This would give us enough money to operate and protect the people better.”
A hundred legitimate, qualifying signatures are required from registered voters within the department’s district. Petitions to sign are in place at Raymondville City Hall, Acleda’s Korner Kitchen, Raymondville Grocery and Cody’s One Stop.
Should the measure end up on the ballot, a simple majority will be required for it to pass. Should it be approved, the Raymondville FD would become eligible for grant funding that isn’t available to volunteer departments that rely on dues.
“There’s money out there that we can’t get,” Jackson said, “and it would be a huge benefit if we could.”
Many homeowners’ insurance policies include a discount when fire protection exists, and those policies’ premiums would increase if the department ceased operation.
The Houston Rural Fire Department recently announced that it will seek the formation of a fire district.
For more information or to arrange signing a petition, call Jackson at 417-331-9784.
“This is critical in our effort to serve the people in our district,” Jackson said. “For us to be the best department we can, we have to do this.”
