Wyatt and November

Wyatt Hughes, left, and November Wingfield.

Members of the eighth-grade class at Raymondville School were honored during an outdoor ceremony last Thursday.

Members of the class are:

Nalih Applegate, Cody Bryant, Jacob Doughty, Addison Fowler, Charlotte Fowler, Alexander Garrison, Ashton Glass, Keaton Goetz, John Hardy, Hannah Horton, Wyatt Hughes, Makenna Pritchett, Caden Sullivan, Jessica Williams and November Wingfield.

Hughes was the valedictorian and Wingfield was salutatorian.

