Members of the eighth-grade class at Raymondville School were honored during an outdoor ceremony last Thursday.
Members of the class are:
Nalih Applegate, Cody Bryant, Jacob Doughty, Addison Fowler, Charlotte Fowler, Alexander Garrison, Ashton Glass, Keaton Goetz, John Hardy, Hannah Horton, Wyatt Hughes, Makenna Pritchett, Caden Sullivan, Jessica Williams and November Wingfield.
Hughes was the valedictorian and Wingfield was salutatorian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.