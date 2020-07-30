The work of a Raymondville artist will be on display through Sept. 24 in West Plains.
The West Plains Council on the Arts (WPCA) and Ozarks Small Business Incubator (OzSBI) have partnered to bring quarterly art displays to the incubator.
Local artist Mark Wallen’s work will be featured inside OzSBI’s first floor. Visitors may view the display at the incubator during OzSBI’s business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. All visitors are asked to follow OzSBI’s COVID-19 safety policies upon entering the incubator, including using a hand sanitation station, signing a login and practicing social distancing.
“Mark Wallen’s oil pastels create a feeling of nostalgia,” WPCA Coordinator Janey Hale said. “The images glow, causing the viewer to want to explore more deeply.”
A meet-the-artist event is 2 – 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, in OzSBI’s lobby at 408 Washington Ave. in West Plains. The public is invited, meet Wallen, view and discuss pieces on display. Guests will be asked to follow OzSBI’s COVID-19 safety policies while attending.
