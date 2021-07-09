A circuit judge on Thursday ordered a quick recount into an April election that narrowly lost.
Two days earlier he turned down a bid by the county clerk to let the election results stand.
The Houston Rural Fire Association asked voters to approve a formation of a fire taxing district. When the unofficial vote was announced on the Wednesday after the election, the count was 283-278. On Friday, April 9, the certified total was 277-273. A simple majority was required for passage.
The lawsuit was filed by Willie Adey and Carl Watson who alleged improprieties in the election — some eligible voters didn’t receive a ballot with the issue. Others were able to file a provisional ballot because they told poll workers they were eligible to vote on the matter. The Friday before the election, County Clerk Laura Crowley told voters that problems might be encountered and voters should file a provisional ballot if they thought they were eligible to vote.
Under the order approved by Circuit Judge William Hickle, the recount will be held with five business days of his order and the results provided to him within one business day. If the result is the same, a new election will be held in November 2021 at the county’s expense.
